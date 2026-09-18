Hoshiarpur Court Hands Death Sentence To Migrant Labourer For Heinous Child Murder

A Fast-Track Special Court in Hoshiarpur has delivered a landmark verdict, sentencing a migrant labourer to death for the brutal aggravated sexual assault and murder of a five-year-old boy, highlighting the stringent application of justice in 'rarest of rare' cases.
A Fast-Track Special Court in Hoshiarpur on Friday sentenced a 33-year-old migrant labourer to death for killing a five-year-old boy after committing aggravated sexual assault on him in September last year. Terming it a "rarest of rare" case, Additional Sessions Judge Manpreet Kaur directed that the accused Nanke Yadav alias Radhe Sham, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district, be hanged till death under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). However, the death sentence is subject to confirmation by the Punjab and Haryana High Court, the order said.
Key Points
- A Fast-Track Special Court in Hoshiarpur sentenced Nanke Yadav to death for the aggravated sexual assault and murder of a five-year-old boy.
- The court deemed it a "rarest of rare" case, with the death penalty requiring confirmation from the Punjab and Haryana High Court.
- Yadav also received multiple rigorous imprisonment sentences under the BNS and POCSO Act, to run concurrently.
- The court awarded Rs 5 lakh compensation to the victim's parents under the Punjab Victim or their Dependents Compensation Scheme, 2011.
- The crime involved luring the boy from a gurdwara, with his body found the next morning, leading to Yadav's arrest within 24 hours.