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Budaun Court Hands 20-Year Jail Term For Child Sodomy

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 28, 2026 14:02 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A special court in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, has delivered a stringent verdict, sentencing a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for the sodomy of a seven-year-old boy under the POCSO Act.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A special court in Budaun sentenced Sande Sagar alias Sunil to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment on Wednesday.
  • The conviction is for sodomising a seven-year-old boy, with the verdict pronounced on Tuesday.
  • The court also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000, directing the entire amount to be paid to the victim.
  • The incident occurred on March 7 last year, near the Khatu Shyam temple in Usawan police station area.
  • A case was registered against Sagar on March 8, 2025, following a complaint by the boy's mother.

A special court here has sentenced a man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for sodomising a seven-year-old boy, a government lawyer said on Wednesday.

Court's Verdict And Details

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 on the convict and directed that the entire amount be paid to the victim.

 

"District and Sessions Judge and Special POCSO Act Judge Neelanjana pronounced the verdict on Tuesday, convicting Sande Sagar alias Sunil in the case," Special Public Prosecutor Pradeep Bharti said.

He said the incident took place on March 7 last year, when the boy had gone to collect 'prasad' near the Khatu Shyam temple in the Usawan police station area around 8 pm.

The prosecution said Sagar lured the child with the promise of giving him chocolates and money. He then took the boy to an abandoned structure and sodomised him.

Following a complaint by the boy's mother, a case was registered against Sagar at the Usawan police station on March 8, 2025.

After hearing arguments from both sides and examining the evidence on record, the court convicted Sagar and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, Bharti said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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