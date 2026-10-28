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Family Booked After Man Gives Triple Talaq Over Phone For Dowry

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 28, 2026 09:38 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Discover how a Ballia man and his family face an FIR for allegedly pronouncing triple talaq over the phone and demanding dowry, highlighting the ongoing legal battles against such practices in India.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • An FIR has been filed against Mohammad Arif and five family members in Ballia for alleged triple talaq and dowry harassment.
  • The victim, Ruksar, complained that her husband pronounced triple talaq over the phone after she refused dowry demands.
  • Ruksar also alleged that her in-laws abused and assaulted her before throwing her and her minor daughter out of the house.
  • Police are investigating the matter, which falls under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Dowry Prohibition Act, following a complaint filed on Tuesday.
  • The Supreme Court declared triple talaq unconstitutional in 2017, citing its arbitrary nature and violation of Muslim women's fundamental rights.

An FIR has been filed against a man and five members of his family after he allegedly pronounced triple talaq to his wife over the phone after pressuring her to bring dowry, police said Wednesday.

Details Of The Complaint

The victim, Ruksar, filed a complaint against her husband Mohammad Arif and five other members of his family under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Dowry Prohibition Act on Tuesday, they said.

 

According to the complaint, Ruksar, who married Arif on June 17, 2022, was subjected to harassment over dowry demands.

About a year ago, Arif went to a Gulf country for work and later pressured her over the phone to bring dowry from her parental home, the complaint stated.

When she refused, citing her family's financial condition, he allegedly pronounced triple talaq over the phone and told her that all ties between them had ended.

The woman further alleged that her in-laws abused and assaulted her before throwing her and her minor daughter out of the house and threatening to kill them.

Ballia Superintendent of Police Dr Iraj Raja said the police were investigating the matter.

In 2017, the Supreme Court had declared triple talaq as unconstitutional after finding it to be arbitrary and violative of fundamental rights of Muslim women.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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triple talaq casedowry harassmentballia policebharatiya nyaya sanhitamuslim women's rights

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