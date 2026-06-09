Muzaffarnagar Man Allegedly Poisoned By Wife Amidst Family Dispute

Police in Muzaffarnagar have arrested a woman for allegedly poisoning her husband to death following a family dispute, while also investigating another tragic death linked to in-laws' harassment.

Key Points A 35-year-old man, Monu, was allegedly poisoned to death by his wife, Puja, in Muzaffarnagar following a family dispute.

Police have arrested Puja and registered a case against 12 members of her in-laws' family based on a complaint.

The couple had a history of marital disputes, with Puja having previously stayed at her parental home before returning three months ago.

In a separate incident, a 25-year-old man, Sandeep, was found dead in a forest area, suspected of suicide due to harassment by his in-laws.

A 35-year-old man was allegedly poisoned to death by his wife following a family dispute here, police said on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Monu. Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Kumar said that on the basis of a complaint, police registered a case against 12 members of the man's in-laws' family and arrested his wife Puja. Police are investigating the matter, which took place Monday evening in Brahampuri locality under Civil Lines police station area, he said.

Family Dispute Leads To Tragic Death

According to police, Puja had been staying at her parental home for the past few years due to a family dispute. She returned to live with her husband around three months ago. The couple had married in 2018, after which differences apparently developed between them.

In another incident, a 25-year-old man who had gone missing on Monday was found dead in a forest area near Tajpur village under Chhapar police station limits on Tuesday. Police suspect that he may have consumed poison. Station House Officer Mohit Sehrawat said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further investigation is underway. The deceased, identified as Sandeep, was allegedly under distress, and his family members have claimed that he took the extreme step due to harassment by his in-laws, police said.