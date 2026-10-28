Man Sentenced To Life For Wife's Murder, Faking Abduction

A Kaushambi court has delivered a life sentence to Dharmendra Tiwari for the murder of his wife, who attempted to cover up the crime by fabricating a story of robbery and abduction.

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Key Points A Kaushambi court on Wednesday sentenced Dharmendra Tiwari alias Pappu to life imprisonment.

Tiwari was convicted for murdering his wife and falsely reporting a robbery and her abduction in 2011.

Police investigations revealed Tiwari had fabricated the claims to mislead authorities after committing the murder.

The District Judge Badri Vishal Pandey also imposed a fine of Rs 23,000 on Tiwari.

Tiwari was charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder and criminal conspiracy.

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Kaushambi on Wednesday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for murdering his wife and misleading the police by falsely reporting a robbery and her abduction.

Investigation Uncovers Deception

District Government Counsel (Criminal) Someshwar Tiwari said Dharmendra Tiwari alias Pappu, a resident of Saurai Buzurg village under the Saini police station limits, had lodged a complaint on September 2, 2011, claiming that his wife had been abducted and a robbery had taken place.

During the investigation, police found that Tiwari had allegedly murdered his wife and fabricated the robbery and abduction claims to mislead them, he said.

Following the investigation, a case was registered against Tiwari under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including those relating to murder, robbery, abduction, causing disappearance of evidence, receiving stolen property and criminal conspiracy.

The police subsequently filed a chargesheet before the court.

After hearing the prosecution's arguments, examining witness statements and reviewing the evidence, District Judge Badri Vishal Pandey convicted Tiwari and sentenced him to life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 23,000, Tiwari said.