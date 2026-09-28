UP man files complaint against Lord Indra for 'causing heavy rains'

A unique complaint has emerged from Uttar Pradesh where a resident has formally blamed Lord Indra for incessant rainfall, prompting authorities to address the severe disruption and widespread damage caused by the prolonged downpour across the state.

IMAGE: A view of the inundated Rashtra Prerna Sthal, triggered by heavy rainfall, in Lucknow on Sunday. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A resident of Hardoi, Uttar Pradesh, filed a formal complaint against Lord Indra, the Hindu god of rain, for causing incessant rainfall and disrupting daily life.

The complaint, submitted via a public grievance portal, urged district authorities to intervene and use their "divine contacts" to control the downpour.

The prolonged heavy rains in Hardoi and other parts of Uttar Pradesh have led to significant damage, including 7 deaths, 7 injuries, 30 cattle deaths, and 330 damaged houses in Hardoi alone.

Authorities are conducting relief and rescue operations, evacuating residents, and providing aid to those affected by the widespread inundation.

Across Uttar Pradesh, the three-day spell of continuous rainfall has resulted in at least 56 reported deaths, highlighting the severe impact of the weather event.

A man in Uttar Pradesh has filed a complaint against Lord Indra, the Hindu god of rain, blaming him for the incessant rainfall and asking officials to use their 'divine contacts' to control the downpour.

Suraj Tiwari, a resident of Nevadda Paras village in Mallawan block, Hardoi district, which has seen heavy rains last few days, submitted the unusual complaint through the state's public grievance portal, complaining that 'Indradev' had been causing excessive rainfall in the district for several hours.

'Sometimes heavy and sometimes slow rainfall is completely disrupting normal life. Indradev is continuously causing rain without any prior information, putting the general public to unnecessary trouble,' Tiwari said in his complaint to the administration on September 26.

He pointed out that roads, lanes and low-lying areas had been inundated, making it difficult for people to leave their homes and affecting their daily work.

The prolonged rain had also raised fresh concerns among farmers over damage to their crops.

The complaint's concluding request was addressed to the district magistrate.

"I do not know Indradev's mobile number. Therefore, I request the district magistrate to take this matter seriously and, through his divine means of communication, issue necessary directions to Indradev so that the rain can be controlled immediately and the people of the district can get relief," Tiwari said.

The unusual complaint has since been widely shared on social media, amid discussion on the disruption caused by the prolonged spell of rain that continued over the weekend.

Impact Of Incessant Rains In Hardoi

The rainfall has left a trail of casualties and extensive damage in Hardoi and several other parts of Uttar Pradesh.

According to an administration press note here, seven people died and seven others were injured in Hardoi between September 25 and 27 in incidents linked to excessive rainfall, snakebites and other rain-related events.

Thirty cattle also died, while 330 houses were reported damaged.

Relief Efforts And Wider State Impact

Sandila tehsil emerged as the worst-affected area of Hardoi, with two deaths, six injuries and damage to 87 houses, according to officials.

"Five deaths have occurred due to excessive rainfall and two due to snakebites," Additional District Magistrate Dipali Bhargava said, adding that administration and police teams were continuously engaged in relief and rescue operations.

Several areas were inundated following the continuous rainfall, prompting rescue teams to evacuate residents from waterlogged localities and shift them to relief camps.

Arrangements for food, drinking water, ration and accommodation have been made for affected families.

"Waterlogging is being cleared and roads and electricity services have been restored," Bhargava said, adding that relief arrangements were continuing in the affected areas.

Officials said the administration was maintaining a close watch on the situation and teams were visiting affected areas to assess the damage and provide assistance.

The three-day spell of continuous rainfall has affected large parts of Uttar Pradesh. According to officials, at least 56 deaths have been reported across the state during the period, underlining the severity of the prolonged weather event.