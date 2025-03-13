HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
UP man fakes kidnapping for cash, dad pays for bail

March 13, 2025 10:56 IST

A man who allegedly faked his abduction to his family in a bid to take money from his father was taken into custody in Maharashtra's Pune, officials in Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh said on Thursday.

Image used only for representation. Photograph: Pixabay.com

The 28-year-old's father, meanwhile, still had to pay to secure his release on bail after he was brought to a police station in Bhadohi from Pune where he was hiding.

According to officials, on March 7, Pradeep Chauhan sent a message to his father claiming that he had been kidnapped and then switched off his phone.

 

Concerned, his father Rama Shankar Chauhan reported the matter to the police.

Station in-charge of Chauri police station here said during investigation, Pradeep's location was traced to Hinjewadi police station limits in Pimpri-Chinchwad area of Pune.

Pradeep admitted during questioning that he left home voluntarily without informing anyone and had not been kidnapped.

Police said he confessed that he had sent the fake kidnapping message to his father to obtain money from him.

A case was registered against him under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

His father pleaded for his release citing Holi festival. Since the charges were bailable, police granted him bail, Kumar added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
