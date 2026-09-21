UP man cooks meat on funeral pyre, held; 2 others flee

Discover the shocking details of an incident in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, where a man was arrested for allegedly cooking meat on a burning funeral pyre, sparking outrage and police action.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man was arrested in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly cooking meat on a burning funeral pyre.

The incident occurred at a cremation site after a family had performed last rites and left.

The accused, Surendra, and two others were allegedly drinking alcohol when they decided to use the pyre for cooking.

Surendra has been jailed, and police are searching for his two absconding associates.

The act was discovered by the deceased's son, Veerpal, who reported it to the police.

A man was arrested for allegedly cooking meat on a burning funeral pyre in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, while two of his associates fled from the spot, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Diksha Bhavre told PTI that the incident took place at Natthapur village under the Puwayan police station area.

She said the father of a man identified as Veerpal had died, following which his family, along with villagers, performed the last rites at a cremation site outside the village and returned home.

Details Of The Incident

"When Veerpal went to the cremation site on Sunday evening, he found three men allegedly cooking meat in a utensil on his father's burning funeral pyre," Bhavre said.

"Veerpal informed the police, following which a team reached the spot and arrested one of the accused, identified as Surendra. His two associates managed to escape," the officer said.

During questioning, Surendra told police that the three had been sitting there drinking alcohol when they noticed the burning fire and decided to cook meat over it, Bhavre said.

Surendra was subsequently sent to jail, while efforts were underway to trace the other two accused, police said.