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UP Man Booked For Sharing Private Videos Of Married Woman

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 27, 2026 12:59 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Ballia police have booked a man for allegedly sharing objectionable photographs and videos of a 19-year-old married woman with her husband on Instagram, highlighting the growing concerns around cybercrime and privacy violations.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A man in Ballia was booked on Monday for allegedly sharing objectionable content of a married woman.
  • The accused, Sunil Yadav, reportedly shared photographs and videos with the woman's husband on Instagram.
  • The content was allegedly recorded during a WhatsApp video call in May 2024, before the woman's marriage.
  • The woman's husband stopped speaking to her after receiving the objectionable material.
  • Police are currently investigating the matter under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

A man here has been booked for allegedly sharing objectionable photographs and videos of a 19-year-old married woman with her husband on Instagram, police said on Tuesday.

Details Of The Allegation

According to police, the woman, a resident of a village under the Bairia police station area in Ballia district, was in contact with the accused, Sunil Yadav, who belongs to the same village, before her marriage.

 

Sunil allegedly recorded her objectionable photographs and videos during a WhatsApp video call in May 2024, police said.

The woman married another person around one-and-a-half years ago. The accused allegedly sent the photographs and videos to her husband through Instagram, following which her husband stopped speaking to her, according to the complaint.

Station House Officer Rajendra Prasad Singh said a case was registered against Sunil on Monday under the relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act based on the woman's complaint.

Police are investigating the matter, he said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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ballia crimeinstagram video sharingcybercrime indiaobjectionable contentuttar pradesh police

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