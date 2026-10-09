Dalit Woman Sexually Exploited For Years, Forced To Abort In UP

Police in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, are investigating a serious case where a Dalit woman was allegedly sexually exploited for three years under the false promise of marriage and later forced to abort her pregnancy.

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Key Points A 25-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly sexually exploited for three years under the false pretext of marriage in Shahjahanpur, UP.

The accused, Tinku Gupta, allegedly administered medication to induce an abortion after she became pregnant.

Police have registered a case against Gupta under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the SC/ST Act.

The accused is currently absconding, and a police team has been formed to arrest him.

The victim has been sent for a medical examination as part of the ongoing investigation.

A 25-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly sexually exploited for three years under the false pretext of marriage and was later administered medication to induce an abortion after she became pregnant, police said.

After the victim filed a complaint, police registered a case against the suspect and initiated an investigation.

Police Investigate Exploitation And Forced Abortion

Superintendent of Police (SP) Saurabh Dixit said the Dalit woman, who resides in a village under the Allahganj police station area, knew Tinku Gupta, a resident of Allahganj town.

Gupta established a physical relationship with her on the promise of marriage, leading to her pregnancy.

According to the FIR, when the woman became pregnant, the accused gave her medication that caused a miscarriage. When the victim subsequently pressured him to marry her, he refused.

Police have booked the accused, Gupta, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the SC/ST Act.

The accused is currently absconding, and police have formed a team to arrest him.

Police said the victim has been sent for a medical examination.