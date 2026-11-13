Family Disputes Turn Fatal In Uttar Pradesh

Tragic family disputes in Uttar Pradesh on Friday led to the deaths of two men in separate incidents, highlighting the severe consequences of domestic altercations.

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Key Points Two men died in separate incidents in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, both allegedly involving assaults by family members.

In Hardoi, Radheyshyam, 37, was allegedly killed by his brother Ghanshyam with a brick during a dispute at their home.

Ghanshyam has been taken into custody and is being questioned by police.

In Baghpat, Sanjeev, 45, died under suspicious circumstances following an alleged assault by his paternal uncle, Udayraj.

Police have registered a case in the Baghpat incident, though no immediate complaint was made and no visible injuries were found initially.

Two men died in separate incidents involving relatives in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, with a 37-year-old man allegedly killed by his brother following a dispute in Hardoi, while a 45-year-old man died after alleged assault by his uncle in Baghpat, police said.

Hardoi Incident: Brother Kills Sibling Over Dispute

In Hardoi, Radheyshyam (37), a resident of Barouni Ashraf Tola locality in Sandila town, was allegedly killed by his brother Ghanshyam during a dispute at their house, police said.

According to the initial police investigation, an argument broke out between the two brothers over an unspecified issue, following which Ghanshyam allegedly struck Radheyshyam on the head with a brick, causing his death, officials said.

The incident came to light after Radheyshyam was found dead inside the house. His wife had gone to her parental village with their three daughters, while one of their two sons was away for work and the other had gone to sleep at another house, they said.

Additional Superintendent of Police Subodh Gautam visited the spot after the incident. He said the accused, Ghanshyam, son of Shyam, had been taken into custody and was being questioned.

The body has been sent for postmortem examination, and further legal proceedings are underway, he said.

Baghpat Death: Uncle Accused In Suspicious Circumstances

In Baghpat, Sanjeev (45), son of Yograj Singh, died under suspicious circumstances in Halalpur village under the Chhaprauli police station area.

His family members alleged that Sanjeev was assaulted by his paternal uncle, Udayraj, son of Pritam Singh, in a field on Friday morning. Police said no immediate complaint or call was made to the police or the emergency helpline following the alleged assault.

According to police, no visible injury marks were found on Sanjeev's body during the preliminary examination. His body was sent for postmortem after completion of the inquest proceedings.

Baraut Circle Officer Anshu Jain said a case had been registered at Chhaprauli police station on the basis of a complaint and further legal action was being taken.