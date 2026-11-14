How One Man Used Three Passports To Travel Internationally

A 34-year-old Uttar Pradesh man was arrested at Bhubaneswar airport for allegedly using forged documents to obtain and travel internationally with three different passports, highlighting a significant immigration security breach.

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Key Points A 34-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested at Bhubaneswar airport on Saturday for allegedly obtaining three passports using forged documents.

The accused, Brijesh Kumar, was apprehended during an immigration check after arriving from Bangkok on Friday.

Officials discovered he had secured three passports from the Lucknow RPO under different names but with the same residential address.

Travel records indicate he used these passports in 2017, 2019, and 2023 for multiple international trips.

Brijesh confessed to orchestrating the forgery with the assistance of two agents.

A 34-year-old man from UP was arrested at the Bhubaneswar airport for allegedly obtaining three passports using forged documents and different names and dates of birth, police said on Saturday.

Details Of The Passport Fraud

The accused, identified as Brijesh Kumar of Mojarapur in UP's Azamgarh district, was arrested after the fraud came to light during an immigration check, they said.

Kumar arrived in Bhubaneswar from Bangkok on an IndiGo flight at 11.35 am on Friday. During immigration checks, officials found that he had obtained three separate passports from the Regional Passport Office (RPO) in Lucknow using the same residential address, police said.

The passports were issued in the names of Dalveer Yadav, Brijesh Kumar and Brijesh Prasad.

His travel records showed that he had used the three passports in 2017, 2019 and 2023 to travel multiple times to Thailand and several other countries, police said.

"During interrogation, Brijesh confessed to orchestrating the forgery with the help of two agents," police said.

A case was registered against him at the Airport police station. Police seized one passport, four mobile phones, Rs 6,500 in cash and some Thai currency from his possession.