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Man Arrested For Sexual Exploitation On Marriage Promise

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 22, 2026 17:08 IST 2 Minutes Read
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Police in Sonbhadra have arrested a man on Thursday following a complaint from his 21-year-old neighbour, who accused him of sexual exploitation under the false promise of marriage.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A man was arrested on Thursday in Sonbhadra for allegedly sexually exploiting his 21-year-old neighbour.
  • The woman lodged a written complaint on Wednesday, accusing her neighbour, Vishant, of exploitation on the pretext of marriage.
  • The alleged incidents occurred on October 6 and 10, as per the complaint.
  • Vishant was arrested on Thursday and subsequently remanded to judicial custody by a court.

A man was arrested on Thursday for allegedly sexually exploiting his 21-year-old neighbour on the promise of marriage here, police said.

Police Action And Investigation

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Verma said the woman, a resident of the Jugael police station area, lodged a written complaint on Wednesday, accusing her neighbour, Vishant, of sexually exploiting her on the pretext of marriage.

 

According to the complaint, the alleged incidents took place on October 6 and 10, Verma said.

Based on the woman's complaint, an FIR was registered under relevant sections at the Jugael police station, and a search was launched for the accused during the investigation, he said.

Vishant was arrested from Jorba Gate in the Jugael police station area on Thursday, the SP said.

He was subsequently produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody, Verma added.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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