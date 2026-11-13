Uncle Arrested In Bijnor For Alleged Rape Of Minor Niece

Police in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, have arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with the alleged rape of his 14-year-old niece, following a complaint filed on Wednesday regarding an incident that occurred on November 8.

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Key Points A 24-year-old man was arrested in Bijnor for allegedly raping his 14-year-old niece.

The complaint was filed at Najibabad police station on Wednesday regarding the incident.

The alleged incident took place on the night of November 8 when the girl went to a shop.

The accused, Sultan, allegedly forced the girl to his house and raped her.

Police arrested the absconding accused on Thursday after launching an investigation.

A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his 14-year-old niece here, police have said.

Police Action And Investigation

Circle Officer Najibabad Sunil Singh said a complaint was received at Najibabad police station on Wednesday regarding the incident.

According to the complaint, the girl had gone to a shop to buy some items on the night of November 8 when the accused, Sultan, allegedly forced her to accompany him to his house and raped her.

Police registered a case based on the complaint and initiated their investigation.

The accused, who had been absconding since the incident, was arrested on Thursday after multiple police teams were pressed to apprehend him.