Fake Vigilance Officer Arrested For Threatening Faridabad Hospital Staff

A 57-year-old man was arrested in Faridabad for allegedly impersonating a vigilance officer and threatening National Health Mission staff, attempting to exploit an ongoing diesel scam investigation.

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Key Points A 57-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested on Thursday for allegedly posing as a vigilance officer.

The accused, Rajendra Singh, threatened doctors and staff at the National Health Mission (NHM) office in Faridabad's Civil Hospital.

Singh claimed a field marshal from Rashtrapati Bhavan appointed him to investigate an alleged NHM ambulance fuel scam.

He allegedly sought to exploit an ongoing diesel scam investigation at BK Hospital by impersonating an official.

Police registered an FIR and remanded him to judicial custody on Thursday.

A 57-year-old man from Uttar Pradesh was arrested for allegedly posing as a vigilance officer and threatening doctors and other staff at the National Health Mission (NHM) office in the Civil Hospital here, police said on Thursday.

Impersonation And Threats At Civil Hospital

According to a complaint filed by Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Jayant Ahuja of BK Civil Hospital, police identified the accused as Rajendra Singh, a resident of Bulandshahr district.

Police said he arrived at Ahuja's office on Wednesday and claimed a field marshal working at Rashtrapati Bhavan appointed him to investigate an alleged NHM ambulance fuel scam in Faridabad.

Authorities said he allegedly intimidated hospital officials and threatened the CMO with getting his job terminated. Suspecting that the man was impersonating an official to exert pressure and extort money, Ahuja called the emergency helpline 112.

A police team reached the hospital, arrested the accused and took him to the NIT-3 police chowki.

A police spokesperson said as an investigation was underway into an alleged diesel scam worth around Rs 50 lakh at BK Hospital, Singh allegedly sought to take advantage of the situation by posing as a vigilance officer.

Police registered an FIR against the accused at SGM Nagar police station and produced him before a local court on Thursday, where he was remanded to judicial custody.