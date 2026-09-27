Man Arrested In Bareilly After Minor's Suicide Over Rape Video

In a tragic incident from Bareilly, police have arrested a man accused of raping a minor and circulating the video, leading to the victim's suicide, prompting legal action under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and IT Act.

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Key Points A man was arrested in Bareilly for allegedly raping a minor.

The accused recorded and circulated a video of the act, which was later made public.

The minor died by suicide on July 26 after the video's circulation.

Police registered a case on July 22 under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant IT Act provisions.

The accused was arrested on Saturday, and further legal action is being pursued based on evidence.

A man was arrested for allegedly raping a minor, recording and circulating the video of the act here, police said on Sunday, adding that the minor died by suicide after the incident.

Investigation And Legal Action

The accused was arrested on Saturday, they said.

Circle Officer Devesh Singh said a case was registered against the accused at the Bithri Chainpur police station on July 22 under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (abetment of suicide) and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act.

The incident took place around 7 pm on July 21. The accused allegedly raped the minor and recorded an obscene video, which he later made public, the police said. The minor died by suicide on July 26 after the video was circulated, they said.

Following the incident, police registered a case and launched a search for the accused. A police team arrested him on Saturday, Singh said.

Further legal action is being taken based on the evidence, the officer said.