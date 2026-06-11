Artificial Gold Scam: Man Arrested After Encounter In Jhansi

Jhansi police have successfully apprehended a man involved in a sophisticated Rs 10 lakh artificial gold scam, following a dramatic encounter that led to his arrest and the recovery of a significant portion of the defrauded money.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A man was arrested in Jhansi for allegedly defrauding an Indore trader of Rs 10 lakh with artificial gold.

The accused, Deepchand Kushwaha, was apprehended after a police encounter where he sustained injuries.

Kushwaha allegedly lured the trader by claiming to have old gold for sale at a low price.

Police recovered Rs 6.27 lakh of the cheated amount and a country-made pistol.

Authorities are actively searching for his accomplices involved in the gold fraud.

A man who allegedly duped an Indore-based trader of Rs 10 lakh by selling artificial gold to him was arrested after a police encounter here, officials said on Thursday.

How The Gold Fraud Unfolded

Superintendent of Police (City) Preeti Singh said trader Deepak Dubey had lodged a complaint alleging that he was introduced to accused Deepchand Kushwaha of Tikamgarh, Madhya Pradesh, by a former employee.

Kushwaha allegedly claimed he had found a large quantity of old gold at his house and wanted to sell it at a low price. On June 2, he called Dubey and his associate to a temple in Baruasagar and took Rs 10 lakh after handing over a small piece claiming it to be gold. He later disappeared, police said.

A case was registered and police began a probe. During an encounter on Dhamna Road late Wednesday night, police arrested Kushwaha after he allegedly opened fire. He sustained injuries during retaliatory firing.

Police recovered a country-made pistol and Rs 6.27 lakh of the allegedly cheated amount. Efforts are on to trace his associates, officials said.