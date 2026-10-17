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UP Man Arrested For Circulating Child Sexual Abuse Material On Instagram

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 17, 2026 18:10 IST 3 Minutes Read
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Bhadohi police have arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly creating fake Instagram accounts to circulate child sexual abuse material, following a crucial tip-off from the Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A 22-year-old man, Faiyaz Ali, was arrested on Saturday in Bhadohi, UP, for allegedly circulating child sexual abuse material via fake Instagram accounts.
  • The arrest stemmed from a tip-off received from the Union home ministry's Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C).
  • Police traced an Instagram account named 'Yeshu Masih' containing objectionable content to Ali's mobile number.
  • Ali was apprehended at Gyanpur Road railway station while allegedly attempting to flee, and a mobile phone was seized.
  • A case has been registered against Ali on Friday under the Information Technology Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A 22-year-old man was arrested here on Saturday for allegedly creating fake Instagram accounts to circulate child sexual abuse material and explicit chats, police said.

Investigation And Arrest Details

The accused Faiyaz Ali was arrested from Gyanpur Road railway station while allegedly attempting to flee by train, Inspector Satchidanand Pandey said. A mobile phone was seized from him.

 

A case was registered against Ali on Friday under provisions of the Information Technology Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said.

The case followed a tip-off from the Union home ministry's Indian Cybercrime Coordination Centre (I4C).

The tip flagged an Instagram account created under the name of 'Yeshu Masih' and digital files containing objectionable videos involving children and other sexually explicit material, Pandey said.

During investigation, police traced the account and the digital files to a mobile number linked to Ali. Subsequently, a raid was conducted at his residence, and he was later arrested from the railway station while allegedly attempting to flee, the officer said.

A large quantity of objectionable material involving children was found on the Instagram account accessed through his phone, he said.

Police are examining the seized phone to identify other persons who might be involved, and establish wider links.

The process to send the accused to jail is underway, police said.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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