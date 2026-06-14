Uttar Pradesh DGP Highlights Improved Law And Order, Warns Social Media Strongmen

Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna confirms a significant improvement in the state's law and order, detailing police efforts against social media intimidation, ongoing probes into Ayodhya Ram Mandir irregularities, and the growing challenge of cybercrime.

Key Points Uttar Pradesh DGP Rajeev Krishna affirmed significant improvement in the state's law and order, stating criminals have lost their confidence.

Police are actively monitoring and will take strict action against anti-social elements using social media to intimidate.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing alleged irregularities related to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir.

Efforts are underway for the extradition of Shubham Jaiswal, the kingpin in a codeine-based cough syrup trafficking case.

Cybercrime has surged post-Covid, and UP Police are strengthening response mechanisms, focusing on awareness and enforcement.

Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Rajeev Krishna on Sunday said the law and order situation in the state has improved considerably and "criminals no longer enjoy the confidence they once had".

Addressing reporters during his visit to Varanasi, Krishna said Uttar Pradesh police is keeping a close watch on anti-social elements who attempt to create fear and project themselves as influential persons through social media platforms.

"I want to give a clear warning to those who try to intimidate people by portraying themselves as strongmen on social media. Police is monitoring anti-social elements at the mohalla level through social media. Strict action will be taken against anyone found indulging in unlawful activities through such platforms," the DGP said.

Key Investigations Underway

Responding to questions regarding alleged irregularities linked to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir, the DGP said religious institutions have their own trusts and administrative mechanisms, and police action is initiated whenever a formal complaint is received.

He said a special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the matter.

"The committee is carrying out its investigation and appropriate action will be taken against those found guilty once the probe is completed," he added.

He also spoke on the codeine-based cough syrup trafficking case and said efforts are underway to bring back the absconding kingpin Shubham Jaiswal to India.

"Action is being taken for the extradition of the main accused, Shubham Jaiswal. He will be brought back to India soon and further legal proceedings will follow," Krishna said.

Tackling Cybercrime And Maintaining Order

The DGP asserted that the state is currently witnessing a strong rule of law. "There was a time when crime was at its peak in Uttar Pradesh, but that phase is over. Today, criminals are on the back-foot and law and order prevails across the state," he said.

Highlighting emerging challenges, Krishna said cybercrime has increased rapidly since the Covid pandemic.

"After Covid, cybercrime has grown significantly. People are increasingly relying on digital payments instead of cash transactions, and cybercriminals are attempting to exploit this trend. Uttar Pradesh Police is treating cybercrime as a major challenge and is working continuously to tackle it," he said.

The DGP said the police department has strengthened its cybercrime response mechanism and is focusing on awareness as well as enforcement measures to curb online fraud and related offences.