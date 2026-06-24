UP launches crackdown on illegal coaching centres, several sealed

All district magistrates have been directed to conduct a comprehensive survey of all coaching institutes operating in their respective districts and prepare a list.

IMAGE: Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets the family member of a victim of the coaching centre fire incident at King George's Medical University, in Lucknow, June 22, 2026. Photograph: @rajnathsingh X/ANI Photo

In a bid to provide students with a safe, transparent and quality educational environment, a special drive is being conducted across Uttar Pradesh to strengthen the regulation of coaching institutes and against illegal coaching centres.

Key Points Strict action, as per rules, is being ensured against institutions that are not registered under the Uttar Pradesh Coaching Regulation Act, 2002, minister Upadhyay said.

The inspection includes building arrangements, fire safety, electrical safety and other necessary facilities.

District magistrates are now conducting special drives in their respective districts to identify institutions operating without registration .

"All district magistrates have been directed to conduct a comprehensive survey of all coaching institutes operating in their respective districts and prepare a list. Strict action, as per rules, is being ensured against institutions that are not registered under the Uttar Pradesh Coaching Regulation Act, 2002," higher education minister Yogendra Upadhyay said.

He added that registered institutes are also being inspected for compliance with safety standards.

The inspection includes building arrangements, fire safety, electrical safety and other necessary facilities.

Any kind of irregularity or negligence will not be tolerated. District magistrates are now conducting special drives in their respective districts to identify institutions operating without registration and ensure effective compliance with the provisions of the Act.

Regular inspections are also being carried out in registered institutions to review student safety, basic facilities and administrative arrangements, the statement said.

The crackdown gathered pace on Tuesday, with authorities in several districts issuing notices and sealing institutions found violating safety norms.

In Prayagraj, four coaching institutes, including Khan Global Studies, were sealed for allegedly failing to comply with prescribed standards.

Officials said around 50 coaching institutes had been identified for similar action. The enforcement wing of the Kanpur Development Authority and fire department officials began inspections of coaching institutes from Monday evening.

By Tuesday evening, more than 30 institutes in Kakadeo, the city's largest educational hub, had been sealed.

All were found violating safety norms. The most serious violations were found in building basements, which had been approved only for parking purposes but were illegally converted into classrooms accommodating hundreds of students.

Police commissioner Raghubir Lal said the city had intensified its "Safe Institutions, Safe Kanpur" campaign to ensure compliance with fire and public safety regulations.

In Deoria, a coaching centre was sealed after inspectors found no fire extinguishing equipment on the premises, while two libraries were warned and directed to rectify deficiencies.

Jaunpur district authorities carried out surprise inspections of coaching centres and libraries, finding several shortcomings in fire safety and electrical systems.

Notices were ordered against institutions where emergency evacuation arrangements were found inadequate.

In Mau, a joint inspection by administrative and fire department officials uncovered major lapses in fire safety arrangements at malls, restaurants and coaching centres.

At one establishment, staff allegedly took nearly an hour to open an emergency exit during a mock check.

Authorities in Moradabad and Amroha launched special drives against institutions operating without mandatory fire safety clearances.

Officials said that several coaching institutes were found functioning without valid fire no-objection certificates (NOCs).

In Etah, officials raised concerns over safety compliance at hundreds of coaching centres and digital libraries, many of which are allegedly operating in multi-storey buildings and, in some cases, basements. Six coaching centres and four libraries were sealed by officials in Mathura on Tuesday.

Similar inspection drives were also launched in Varanasi, Meerut, Mirzapur and other districts, with officials warning of strict action, including sealing of premises, disconnection of utilities and prosecution in cases of non-compliance.

The fire tragedy in Lucknow has prompted the state government to initiate a broader review of illegal buildings, basement establishments and multi-storey structures housing coaching centres, hotels, hospitals and gyms.