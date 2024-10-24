News
Home  » News » UP labourer shot at by terrorists in Kashmir's Tral

UP labourer shot at by terrorists in Kashmir's Tral

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
October 24, 2024 10:13 IST
Terrorists shot at and injured a labourer from Uttar Pradesh in the Tral area of Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir Thursday morning, officials said.

IMAGE: Security personnel stand guard during a search operation on Srinagar-Ladakh National Highway near the Gagangeer Sonamarg spot where militants attack and killed non-local tunnel employees on October 21,2024. Photograph: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com

Shubam Kumar, a resident of Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh, received a gunshot injury in the arm when the terrorists fired at him at Batagund village, the officials said.

They said Kumar has been rushed to a hospital for treatment.

 

This is a third attack on non-local labourers in Kashmir in the past one week.

Six non-local labourers and a local doctor were killed in a terror attack on a construction site in Ganderbal district on Sunday, while a labourer from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district on October 18.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
