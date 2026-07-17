UP headmistress suspended for brandishing knife, cleaver at school

A government primary school headmistress in Kaushambi, Uttar Pradesh, faces suspension and an FIR after allegedly brandishing a knife and cleaver on school premises, sparking concerns over safety and mental health.

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Key Points A primary school headmistress in Kaushambi, UP, was suspended for allegedly brandishing a knife and cleaver at school.

An FIR has been registered against the teacher, Shikha Singh, following an inquiry initiated after a video surfaced online.

Parents also complained that the headmistress allegedly brandished weapons at them on the way to school.

The teacher claimed she carried the sharp objects for personal security due to feeling unsafe.

Her husband suggested that her mental health was not good, and a departmental inquiry is ongoing.

A government primary school headmistress allegedly brandished a knife and a cleaver on school premises in Kaushambhi district, prompting her suspension after an inquiry, officials said.

The incident was reported from the primary school in Lukiya Dorma village under Kada block, where acting headmistress Shikha Singh allegedly brought the sharp objects to the school.

District Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) Kamlendra Kushwaha said that Block Education Officer Neeraj Umrao was directed to inquire into the matter after a video of the teacher holding the knife and a cleaver surfaced online.

"The female teacher has been put under suspension, and an FIR has also been registered against her, " said the BSA.

Inquiry And Suspension Details

Umrao said he received information in the morning that the headmistress had come to school carrying a knife and a cleaver.

He added that some parents also complained over the phone that she had allegedly brandished the weapons at them on the way to the school.

He said statements of other school staff were recorded and a basic report was submitted to the BSA for further action.

The police reached the school and took possession of the knife and the chopper, officials said. Further departmental inquiry is underway against the teacher.

Teacher's Defence And Mental Health Concerns

According to Umrao, the teacher's husband, who was called to the school, claimed that her mental health was not good.

Speaking to reporters, Singh said she carried the sharp objects because she felt unsafe and wanted them for her personal security. She, however, declined to identify the person or persons from whom she claimed to face a threat.