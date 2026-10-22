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How Jhansi Headmaster Allegedly Embezzled Rs 2 Lakh From Mid-Day Meals

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 22, 2026 21:45 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A government school headmaster in Jhansi has been arrested for allegedly embezzling Rs 2 lakh from crucial mid-day meal funds by tampering with a cheque, highlighting a serious breach of trust in public education.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A government school's officiating headmaster in Jhansi was arrested on Thursday for allegedly embezzling Rs 2 lakh from mid-day meal funds.
  • The arrest followed a complaint filed on August 9 by village head Seema Singh, accusing the headmaster of cheque tampering.
  • The accused, Govind Das Arya, allegedly increased a cheque for school supplies from Rs 15,000 to Rs 2.15 lakh and misappropriated Rs 2 lakh.
  • Mauranipur police arrested Arya from Ranipur Road after an investigation.

A government school's officiating headmaster in Jhansi district was arrested on Thursday for allegedly tampering with a cheque to embezzle Rs 2 lakh in mid-day meal funds, police said.

Headmaster Arrested For Embezzlement

Circle Officer (Mauranipur) Ratneshwar Singh said police registered the case on August 9 based on a complaint by Seema Singh, the village head of Bauda gram panchayat.

 

In her complaint, Singh alleged that Govind Das Arya, the officiating headmaster of the village's upper primary school, tampered with a government cheque issued to purchase school supplies, increasing its amount from Rs 15,000 to Rs 2.15 lakh.

The accused allegedly encashed the cheque and misappropriated Rs 2 lakh meant for the mid-day meal scheme, the officer said.

Following an investigation, Mauranipur police arrested Arya, a resident of Deori Singhpura, from Ranipur Road.

Police said further legal proceedings are underway.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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