UP: Groom sent for sweets after wedding, bride vanishes with Rs 1.6L

Discover how a man's second marriage in Uttar Pradesh turned into a shocking fraud, leading to the arrest of a matchmaker after the 'bride' vanished with Rs 1.6 lakh.

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Key Points A man was defrauded of Rs 1.6 lakh in a wedding scam in Uttar Pradesh.

The 'bride' vanished from the wedding venue after rituals, sending the groom to buy sweets.

Police arrested matchmaker Madhu Pandey and Ashok Jaiswal in connection with the fraud.

The complainant, Rajesh Kumar, was seeking a second marriage when he was introduced to the matchmaker.

The accused allegedly threatened the groom before taking the money.

The second marriage of a man ended in dismay as the bride 'vanished' from the wedding venue after sending the groom to buy sweets after some rituals, leading to the arrests of a matchmaker and another accused, the police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, the accused matchmaker, Madhu Pandey of Mirzapur, extorted Rs 1.6 lakh from the complainant.

The Elaborate Wedding Scam Unfolds

Pandey and another accused, Ashok Jaiswal, were arrested on Wednesday near Hinduwari village in the Robertsganj police station area, Raipur SHO Vijay Kumar Chaurasia said.

According to the complaint filed by Rajesh Kumar, a resident of Banaskantha in Gujarat, he was looking for a second marriage after his divorce when he was introduced to Pandey around five months ago.

Pandey allegedly promised to arrange his marriage with a suitable woman and demanded Rs 2 lakh. She subsequently sent him photographs of three women, of whom he selected one identified as Neha Pandey, the police said.

Rajesh and Neha then exchanged phone numbers and began talking. Pandey later called Rajesh for the marriage and he reached Tengra turn in Varanasi with his elder brother, as instructed.

Arrests Made In Connection With The Fraud

On September 9, he reached Robertsganj and the following day went with Pandey to Khaliaari market, where his marriage with Neha was solemnised at a temple, the complaint stated.

After the wedding rituals, Pandey and her associates demanded Rs 2 lakh from him and took Rs 1.6 lakh after threatening him, the police said.

The complainant alleged that he was then sent to Khaliaari market to buy sweets. When he returned, the bride and the other accused had fled.

A case was registered on the basis of his complaint and Madhu Pandey was arrested on Wednesday, the SHO said.

The police recovered Rs 6,920 in cash and a mobile phone from her possession, he said, adding that another accused had already been arrested and efforts were on to nab the others.