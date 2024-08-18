UP girl gang-raped in U'khand Roadways bus; driver among 5 held

The police in Dehradun on Sunday arrested five people in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a teenage girl in a Uttarakhand government bus after it arrived at the busstand the state capital from Delhi, officials said.

Dehradun senior superintendent of police Ajay Singh said those arrested include the driver and the conductor of the government bus.

He said the incident occurred on August 12 at the busstahd and the police were informed about it Saturday evening.

The police swung into action immediately and identified the roadways bus by scanning CCTV cameras and arrested the five accused including its driver and the conductor, he said.

The accused have been identified as: Dharmendra Kumar (32) and Rajpal (57), both residents of Buggawala in Uttarakhand's Haridwar; Devendra (52), a resident of Bhagwanpur in Haridwar; Rajesh Kumar Sonkar (38), a resident of Patel Nagar in Dehradun; and Ravi Kumar (34), a resident of Nawabganj in Farrukhabad district of Uttar Pradesh.

He said that Dhamendra Kumar is the driver of the bus used in the incident and Devendra is the conductor.

Ravi Kumar and Rajpal are drivers of other buses while Sonkar is a cashier of the Uttarakhand Roadways posted at the busstand.

The police officer said the bus used in the incident has been impounded and a forensic team is collecting evidence from inside.

The police said the incident came to light after the Dehradun Child Welfare Committee was informed about a girl, aged of 16-17, sitting alone on a bench at platform number 12 of the Interstate Bus Terminal in Dehradun late night on August 12.

The Dehradun CWC sent her to Bal Niketan, a government girls' home, for her safety.

During counselling at the Bal Niketan, she informed the authorities about the alleged rape, after which CWC member Pratibha Joshi filed a police complaint on Saturday evening.

On the basis of the complaint, a case was registered at the Patel Nagar police station under Section 70 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

The SSP inspected the area, formed a special police team to investigate the incident, and also met the victim and inquired about what happened.

The police said that during preliminary interrogation, the girl told them she is an orphan and that she is a resident of Punjab.

Later, she told them that she is a resident of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh.

She first went to Delhi from Moradabad and then took a bus from Kashmiri Gate in Delhi and to Dehradun, where she was allegedly raped.

The police said the girl kept changing her statements initially, but on interrogation she gave information about her family.

The police contacted the family and found out that the victim's parents are alive. They were also told that the girl had fled her house in past also without informing anyone.

However, every time the family brought her home after getting information about her through various sources.

According to the SSP, Devendra told the police during interrogation that he saw the girl at Kashmiri Gate ISBT in Delhi, seeking information about how to reach Punjab.

The conductor suggested she board his bus to Dehradun and then take another to Punjab via Paonta Sahib, the police said.

But after the bus reached Dehradun and all the passengers got off Devendra and driver Dhamendra allegedly raped her, the police said, based on what Devendra told them.

He said that when two other drivers -- Ravi and Rajpal -- of the buses parked nearby came to know about this, they also went inside the bus and allegedly raped her.

Devendra said that he went to deposit money at the cash counter after the incident and told the cashier, Sonkar, about this, after which he also allegedly raped the girl in the bus, according to the police.