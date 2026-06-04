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Home  » News » Shahjahanpur Encounter: Two Chain Snatchers, Police Constable Injured In Firing

Shahjahanpur Encounter: Two Chain Snatchers, Police Constable Injured In Firing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 04, 2026 11:52 IST

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In a dramatic Shahjahanpur police encounter, two alleged chain snatchers from Uttarakhand and a police constable sustained injuries during an exchange of fire, leading to the suspects' apprehension and confession to a recent gold chain theft.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two alleged chain snatchers and a police constable were injured during an exchange of fire in Shahjahanpur.
  • The suspects were wanted for a chain-snatching incident on May 25 where a woman's mangalsutra and gold chain were stolen.
  • Police identified the accused through CCTV footage and apprehended them after a chase and retaliatory firing.
  • The injured suspects, Mohammad Rafi and Akram from Uttarakhand, confessed to the chain-snatching crime.
  • All injured individuals, including Constable Manish Kumar, are currently receiving hospital treatment.

Two alleged chain snatchers from Uttarakhand and a police constable were injured in an exchange of fire in Shahjahanpur, police said on Thursday.

Superintendent of Police Saurabh Dixit said the accused were wanted in connection with a chain-snatching incident reported on May 25 in the Sadar Bazar police station area.

 

According to police, Vimla (55), was returning home after offering prayers when two motorcycle-borne men allegedly snatched her mangalsutra and gold chain. After a complaint was filed, police examined CCTV footage from the area and identified the suspects, Dixit said.

Police Encounter And Arrest

Late on Wednesday night, police spotted two men on a motorcycle whose faces matched those seen in the footage. When signalled to stop, they allegedly fled towards a forested area in the Cantonment locality and opened fire on the pursuing police team. Constable Manish Kumar sustained a bullet injury in the firing, the SP said.

Police retaliated, injuring both suspects, who were identified as Mohammad Rafi (23) and Akram (28), residents of Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand. During questioning, the two allegedly confessed to their involvement in the chain-snatching incident, police said. The injured constable and the two accused were admitted to hospital and are undergoing treatment, Dixit said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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