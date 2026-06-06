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Night Traffic Ban Imposed In Dudhwa Tiger Reserve

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 06, 2026 12:00 IST

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The Dudhwa Tiger Reserve has implemented a crucial dusk-to-dawn traffic ban on the Dudhwa-Gauriphanta road to safeguard wildlife, a move mandated by the Supreme Court, ensuring critical tiger habitats are protected from nighttime vehicular risks.

Key Points

  • The Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) has enforced a dusk-to-dawn ban on vehicular traffic on the Dudhwa-Gauriphanta road.
  • This restriction, from 6 pm to 6 am daily, aims to protect wildlife in their natural habitat.
  • The ban follows a Supreme Court mandate to safeguard critical tiger habitats from nighttime traffic risks.
  • Ambulances and emergency vehicles are exempt from the ban.
  • An alternative route, the Dudhwa-Chandanchowki road, remains fully operational 24/7 to minimise commuter inconvenience.

The Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) administration has enforced a dusk-to-dawn ban on vehicular traffic on the crucial Dudhwa-Gauriphanta road to protect wildlife in their natural habitat, officials have said.

Protecting Wildlife Habitats

A notification to this effect was issued on Friday evening by DTR Deputy Director Jagdish R. Confirming the notification, the deputy director told PTI that the road which leads from Dudhwa to Gaurifanta town bordering Nepal, would remain entirely restricted for the public from 6 pm to 6 am every day.

 

The daily timed closures followed a Supreme Court mandate aimed at safeguarding critical tiger habitats from the risks of nighttime traffic. Ambulances and emergency vehicles, however, would be allowed to ply during the night hours, Jagdish R said.

Further, the alternate route from Dudhwa to Chandanchowki road would remain fully operational round the clock to minimise the inconvenience to the commuters intending to travel to Gaurifanta.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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