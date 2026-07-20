UP doctor suspended over solitary march in support of Wangchuk

A resident doctor in Uttar Pradesh faces suspension and an inquiry after conducting a solitary march in support of social activist Sonam Wangchuk, highlighting concerns about accountability and NEET aspirants.

IMAGE: A supporter of the Cockroach Janta Party holds a poster of Sonam Wangchuk after authorities moved him to a hospital during his hunger strike. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points A resident doctor in Bahraich, Uttar Pradesh, was suspended for a solitary march supporting social activist Sonam Wangchuk.

Dr. Roopak Ikhe, an anaesthesiology diploma student, undertook the protest alone on Friday evening.

He carried a placard and wore a T-shirt with messages backing activist Sonam Wangchuk.

An inquiry committee has been established by Maharaja Suheldeo Autonomous State Medical College to investigate the incident.

The doctor cited corruption and lack of accountability, also raising concerns for NEET aspirants.

A resident doctor at a Uttar Pradesh government hospital in Bahraich has been suspended for allegedly taking out a march in support of social activist Sonam Wangchuk, officials said on Sunday.

Maharaja Suheldeo Autonomous State Medical College Principal Dr Sanjay Khatri told PTI that Dr Roopak Ikhe has been suspended and a five-member inquiry committee has been constituted to investigate the matter.

The committee has been asked to submit its report within seven days, based on which further action will be taken, he said.

Details Of The Doctor's Protest And Inquiry

Khatri said Ikhe, a native of Maharashtra who holds an MBBS degree, is pursuing a diploma in the Department of Anaesthesiology at the government medical college.

According to officials, Ikhe undertook a solitary march through the city alone on Friday evening while carrying a placard and wearing a T-shirt bearing messages in support of Wangchuk.

Videos circulating on social media showed him walking alone towards the district magistrate's residence holding the placard.

During the march, Ikhe told reporters that it was his personal initiative and that he had neither invited anyone to join nor was he associated with any political party or organisation.

He also alleged that the system had become corrupt and there should be accountability at every level, while expressing concern over the difficulties faced by NEET aspirants.

The college administration said the matter was being examined in accordance with service rules and that a decision on further action would be taken after the inquiry committee submits its report.