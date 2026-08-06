Deoband seminary asks students to avoid Kanwar Yatra routes

Darul Uloom Deoband, a prominent Islamic seminary, has released a crucial safety advisory for its students, urging caution and adherence to specific guidelines during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra to ensure their well-being and maintain order.

IMAGE: Devotees carry 'Kanwar' as they take part in the 'Kanwar Yatra' to collect water from the Narmada river on the first day of the Shravan month, Jabalpur, July 30, 2026 . Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Darul Uloom Deoband issued a special advisory for students during the Kanwar Yatra.

Students are advised to avoid unnecessary movement on Kanwar routes and crowded areas.

The advisory aims to ensure student safety and maintain discipline during the pilgrimage.

Essential travel requires using reserved railway coaches and carrying institution ID cards.

Campus entry after sunset is restricted without a valid Darul Uloom identity card.

Darul Uloom Deoband, the prominent Islamic seminary in Uttar Pradesh, has issued a special advisory for its students during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, asking them to avoid unnecessary movement on kanwar routes and crowded areas as a precautionary measure.

In a written order issued on August 5, Wednesday evening, hostel in-charge Maulana Ashraf Abbas said the advisory has been issued to ensure the safety of students and maintain discipline during the annual pilgrimage.

Ensuring Student Safety During Pilgrimage

Students have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel, particularly on kanwar routes and the GT Road, and to venture out only if absolutely essential.

The advisory also directs students undertaking essential travel to use only reserved railway coaches and to carry their Darul Uloom-issued identity cards at all times.

It further said no student will be allowed to enter the campus after sunset without producing the institution-issued identity card.

The seminary said the measures were aimed at ensuring students' safety and facilitating orderly movement during the Kanwar Yatra.