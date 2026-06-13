SC/ST Court Summons UP Police Officers Over Alleged Probe Manipulation In Dalit Atrocity Case

A special SC/ST court in Uttar Pradesh has taken serious action, summoning two senior police officers to face trial for allegedly manipulating the investigation into a Dalit atrocity case, highlighting concerns over justice and accountability within the police force.

Key Points A special SC/ST court in Sultanpur has summoned two UP police officers for allegedly manipulating a Dalit atrocity probe.

Former Amethi ASP Harendra Kumar and CO Akhilesh Verma face trial for interfering in the investigation.

The court termed the investigation "deplorable" and noted attempts to protect a main accused by dropping his name.

Officials face charges including criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence, with potential imprisonment up to seven years.

The case originated from a March 2024 complaint by Virendra Kumar regarding an assault linked to village head elections.

A special SC/ST court here has summoned two police officers to face trial for allegedly manipulating the probe into a Dalit atrocity, assault and attempted culpable homicide case. Special Judge (SC/ST Act) Rakesh Pandey took serious note of the alleged irregularities in the probe and issued summons against former Amethi Additional Superintendent of Police Harendra Kumar and Circle Officer Akhilesh Verma. The court also directed that a copy of the order be sent to the Principal Secretary (Home) and Director General of Police for initiating departmental action.

Court Slams 'Deplorable' Investigation

Government counsel Sushil Upadhyay said the court, while passing the order on Friday, termed the investigation process "deplorable". The court observed that charge sheets against five named accused were submitted multiple times by different investigating officers, but the Kumar repeatedly returned the charge sheets and interfered in the investigation. The court noted that the name of accused Vikram Singh was dropped from the case and termed it an attempt to derail justice and protect the main accused through misuse of official position and interference in a fair investigation.

Officials Face Trial For Alleged Conspiracy

The court allowed the victim's plea and summoned Vikram Singh to face trial. It observed that a prima facie case was made out against the officials under provisions relating to criminal conspiracy, disobedience by public servant, giving false information, destruction of evidence and shielding offenders. If convicted, the accused may face imprisonment of up to seven years.

The case stems from a complaint lodged on March 25, 2024, by Virendra Kumar, a resident of Pure Gosai Sujanpur village under Gauriganj police station in Amethi, alleging that he was assaulted due to a dispute related to village head elections. He had named Narendra Singh, Vikram Singh, Monu Singh, Pradeep and Kapildev Pathak as accused. During the initial investigation, then CO Mayank Dwivedi filed a charge sheet against all the accused. However, it was returned by the then ASP. Later, CO Akhilesh Verma took over the investigation and submitted a charge sheet. It was allegedly returned four times, following which Vikram Singh's name was removed from the case.