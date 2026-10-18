POCSO Court Hands Life Sentence To Man For Raping Minor Girl

A special POCSO court in Muzaffarnagar has delivered a landmark verdict, sentencing a man to life imprisonment for the heinous crime of raping a six-year-old girl, underscoring the stringent legal framework against child sexual abuse.

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Key Points A POCSO court in Muzaffarnagar sentenced Papu to life imprisonment for raping a six-year-old girl.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000, directing the entire amount to be given to the survivor.

The incident took place on April 19, 2026, when the accused lured the girl from his shop.

Police filed the chargesheet in the case on June 5, 2026.

A court here has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a six-year-old girl.

Special Judge Manoj Kumar Sidhu of the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual offences) court also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on the convict, identified as Papu, and directed that the entire amount be given to the survivor, government counsel Pradeep Balyan said on Sunday.

According to the prosecution, the girl had gone to Papu's shop to purchase some goods when the accused took her to another place and raped her on April 19, 2026.

Balyan said the police filed the chargesheet on June 5, 2026.