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Ballia Court Hands Life Sentence To Four For 2024 Murder

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk October 13, 2026 13:12 IST 2 Minutes Read
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A Ballia court has delivered a life sentence to four individuals for the 2024 murder of a 20-year-old man, highlighting the swift judicial process in serious crime cases.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • A Ballia court sentenced four persons to life imprisonment for a 2024 murder.
  • The convicted individuals are Rohit Yadav, Shekhar Yadav, Jawaharlal Gond, and Om Prakash.
  • Each convict was also fined Rs 1.85 lakh by District and Sessions Judge Anil Kumar Jha on Monday.
  • The victim, Rohit Pandey, was attacked with sharp-edged weapons on July 20, 2024, and later died from his injuries.
  • Two other accused had their cases transferred to the Juvenile Justice Board during the trial.

A court here has sentenced four persons to life imprisonment for killing a 20-year-old man here in 2024.

Ballia Court's Verdict

District and Sessions Judge Anil Kumar Jha on Monday held the accused Rohit Yadav, Shekhar Yadav, Jawaharlal Gond, and Om Prakash guilty, and also imposed a fine of Rs 1.85 lakh on each one of them, District Government Counsel Sanjeev Singh said.

 

Giving details of the case, Singh said Rohit Pandey was returning along with his brother Rajesh Kumar Pandey from a market when they were attacked with sharp-edged weapons on July 20, 2024.

Both sustained injuries in the attack. Rohit Pandey later succumbed to injuries.

On a complaint filed by the brother of the deceased, a case was registered against the accused and a chargesheet filed.

During the trial, the court considered applications filed by two of the accused that they were juveniles and transferred their case to the Juvenile Justice Board.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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