A Bhadohi court has delivered a significant verdict, sentencing 21 individuals to jail terms ranging from seven to ten years for their involvement in a violent 2013 village clash that resulted in a fatality and injuries to police officers.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points A Bhadohi court on Monday sentenced 19 people to 10 years in prison and two to seven-year imprisonment for a 2013 violent clash.

The incident in Goitha village involved a dispute over paddy crop, leading to one woman's death and injuries to over a dozen policemen.

Gauri Shankar and his son Ravi Shankar received seven-year terms, while Vinod Chauhan and 18 others were sentenced to 10 years.

The court also imposed significant fines, directing 50 per cent of the amount to be given to injured police personnel and other victims.

A court here on Monday sentenced 19 people to 10 years in prison and two to seven-year imprisonment in a 2013 case involving a violent clash over paddy crop and an attack on police personnel who went to control the situation.

One woman was killed and more than a dozen policemen were injured in the incident that took place in Goitha village under the Chauri police station area.

Court Delivers Verdict In Decade-Old Case

Assistant District Government Counsel Devendra Kumar Singh said Additional District and Sessions Judge Durgesh awarded seven-year imprisonment to Gauri Shankar and his son Ravi Shankar, and sentenced Vinod Chauhan and 18 others to 10 years in prison.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 61,500 each on the 19 convicts sentenced to 10 years in prison. Gauri Shankar and his son Ravi Shankar were fined Rs 67,000 each.

Details Of The Violent 2013 Incident

According to Superintendent of Police Abhinav Tyagi, the incident took place on July 18, 2013, in Goitha when Gauri Shankar and Ravi Shankar had gone to harvest paddy in their field.

More than 100 people from Vinod Chauhan's side surrounded them. The father-son duo fled to their house and locked themselves inside. The attackers then set the house on fire.

Gauri Shankar opened fire while trapped inside the burning house, injuring Chauhan's wife Chandrakala, who later died during treatment, Tyagi said.

When police personnel reached the village to control the violence, Chauhan's associates opened fire and pelted them with stones and bricks, injuring more than a dozen policemen.

Legal Proceedings And Compensation

Three cases were registered in connection with the incident -- one by Gauri Shankar, a counter-case by Chauhan and another by police against the Chauhan group.

Singh said all three cases were heard together by the court and it pronounced the verdict after hearing the parties.

The court also directed that 50 per cent of the fine amount would be given to the injured police personnel and other victims.