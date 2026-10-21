Court Orders Murder Case In Newlywed Couple's Death

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra has ordered a murder investigation into the mysterious deaths of a newly married couple whose decomposed bodies were found nearly three months ago, following allegations of threats against them.

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Key Points A Sonbhadra court on Wednesday directed police to register a murder case against four people regarding the deaths of a newly married couple.

The decomposed bodies of the 26-year-old man and his 24-year-old wife were found in Markundi valley on July 12, appearing to have been dead for three to four days.

The woman had allegedly received threats before her May 6 marriage from a man, and another man, a doctor, had also opposed the union.

Two other individuals had reportedly threatened the woman's mother over a separate dispute involving a POCSO case against her brother.

The court has ordered Chopan police to investigate the circumstances and inform the court of the action taken within a week.

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra on Wednesday directed police to register a murder case against four people and investigate the deaths of a newly married couple whose decomposed bodies were found nearly three months ago.

Court Directs Police Action

Chief Judicial Magistrate Pankaj passed the order on an application filed by the father of the deceased man, directing the police to register a case under relevant provisions of law, conduct an investigation and inform the court of the action taken within a week, a lawyer said.

The bodies of the 26-year-old man and his 24-year-old wife were found in the Markundi valley in Sonbhadra district on July 12. They appeared to have been dead for three to four days, while their motorcycle was found intact, advocate Roshan Lal Yadav, representing the complainant, said.

The couple had married on May 6. After staying at her matrimonial home for about 10 days, the woman returned to her parental home and continued working at a private hospital in Robertsganj. Her husband would reportedly drop her at her parental home on his motorcycle after her duty each day, he added.

Allegations Of Threats And Opposition

According to the complainant's lawyer, the woman had allegedly faced threats before her marriage from a man who warned her against marrying the deceased and threatened to circulate objectionable photographs of her. Another man, a doctor at a hospital where she had previously worked, had also allegedly opposed the marriage.

The lawyer further alleged that two other people had threatened the woman's mother in connection with a separate dispute involving an allegation of rape against her brother. The case is pending before a special court under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said.

The complainant's side also alleged that the deceased man had received threats.

Ongoing Investigation

The court has directed the local Chopan police to register a murder case against the four accused and investigate the circumstances surrounding the couple's deaths, he added.