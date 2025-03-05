HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » UP court imposes Rs 200 fine on Rahul Gandhi for...

UP court imposes Rs 200 fine on Rahul Gandhi for...

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: March 05, 2025 23:56 IST

x

A court in Lucknow on Wednesday imposed a cost of Rs 200 on Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for skipping appearance in a 2022 defamation case related to his alleged derogatory remarks on freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

IMAGE: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Alok Verma had in December 2024 asked Gandhi to appear in the court on Wednesday.

However, he didn't, and his legal team filed an application seeking exemption from personal appearance.

The court imposed a cost Rs 200 on him and said the amount would be paid to the complainant's lawyer.

The next hearing was fixed for April 14.

 

In the application filed during the day, Gandhi's lawyer said the Leader of the Opposition has had official engagements, including meetings with foreign dignitaries and other scheduled programmes, which prevented him from attending the court in-person.

The defamation case stems from Gandhi's comments on Savarkar made on November 17, 2022 during his Bharat Jodo Yatra at a rally in Maharashtra's Akola district.

Advocate Nripendra Pandey filed a complaint, accusing Gandhi of intentionally insulting Savarkar during the rally.

The complainant alleged Gandhi's remarks were part of a well-planned conspiracy to defame Savarkar, and the comments were broadcast widely across the media.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Kangana settles defamation case with 'kind and gracious' Javed Akhtar
Kangana settles defamation case with 'kind and gracious' Javed Akhtar
Rahul Gandhi booked over 'Indian State' remarks
Rahul Gandhi booked over 'Indian State' remarks
'Rahul Would Have Been Wiser Had He...'
'Rahul Would Have Been Wiser Had He...'
'Falsehood': Jaishankar on Rahul's Trump invite charge
'Falsehood': Jaishankar on Rahul's Trump invite charge
'Rahul Shouldn't Have Called Kejriwal Deshdrohi'
'Rahul Shouldn't Have Called Kejriwal Deshdrohi'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

12 Fabulously Delicious Ramzan Street Food!

webstory image 2

Sugar Cravings? 12 Tips To Fight It

webstory image 3

8 Countries With The Highest Usage of ChatGPT

VIDEOS

Hardik Pandya's ex-wife, Natasa Stankovic, spotted with a mystery man 0:38

Hardik Pandya's ex-wife, Natasa Stankovic, spotted with a...

Watch: HUGE avalanche hits J-K's Sonamarg1:06

Watch: HUGE avalanche hits J-K's Sonamarg

Nushrat Bharuccha stuns in white!1:03

Nushrat Bharuccha stuns in white!

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD