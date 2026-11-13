Tihar Gangsters To Face UP Court In Ankit Balyan Murder Probe

Two Tihar Jail gangsters are set to appear in a Kairana court on November 16 in connection with the high-profile murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan, amidst concerns over their security during transfer.

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Key Points A Kairana court has set November 16 for the appearance of two Tihar Jail gangsters in the Ankit Balyan murder case.

Delhi Police failed to produce the accused for their scheduled hearing on Thursday.

The gangsters had sought court orders for bulletproof jackets and handcuffs due to fears of a fake encounter by Uttar Pradesh Police.

Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan was shot dead on August 26 while leaving a gym in Shamli district.

Police have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh each for information on three absconding accused, while two alleged shooters were killed on August 31.

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Kairana has fixed November 16 for the appearance of two gangsters lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail in connection with the murder of Haryanvi singer Ankit Balyan, after Delhi Police failed to produce them for their scheduled hearing on Thursday.

Security Concerns For Accused Gangsters

Shamli Additional Superintendent of Police Sumit Shukla said the custody remand was sought for interrogation in the murder case.

The duo had approached a Delhi court seeking directions for their production before the Uttar Pradesh court in bulletproof jackets and handcuffs, citing apprehensions of a fake encounter by Uttar Pradesh Police.

On November 3, the Delhi Patiala House Court allowed their plea and directed Tihar Jail authorities to ensure their security during their transfer to the court of the Shamli Chief Judicial Magistrate, Akshaydeep Yadav.

Investigation Into Singer's Murder

Balyan was shot dead by unidentified assailants on August 26 while heading towards his car after leaving a gym in Shamli district.

Police registered a case against four alleged shooters in connection with the murder. Two of them, identified as Mohit and Sumit, were killed in an encounter with police in Shamli on August 31.

Police have announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh each for information leading to the arrest of the three absconding accused -- Satyam Kadian, Aryan and Rahul alias Bolu Shahpuria.

Attachment proceedings have also been initiated against them, while police teams are searching for the accused, officials said.