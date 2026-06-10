Shamli Court Rejects Bail In Alleged Forced Conversion Case

A Shamli court has rejected the bail applications of a woman and her father implicated in an alleged forced religious conversion case, where a 30-year-old man was reportedly converted to Islam under false pretences for property gain.

Key Points A Shamli court rejected bail for Chandni Qureshi and her father Islam Qureshi in an alleged forced conversion case.

The case involves allegations that a 30-year-old man, Ayush Malik, was converted to Islam for marriage and property gain.

The complainant, Devraj Malik, claims the conversion and marriage in Delhi involved forged documents.

Nine individuals, including a cleric, are named in the complaint, with investigations ongoing.

A court has rejected the bail applications of a woman and her father in connection with an alleged forced conversion case of a 30-year-old man, officials said on Wednesday.

Chief Judicial Magistrate Akshay Yadav on Tuesday rejected the bail pleas of Chandni Qureshi and her father Islam Qureshi, observing that no grounds for granting bail were made out in the case.

Allegations Of Forced Conversion And Property Conspiracy

According to prosecution officer UK Johri, a case was registered against nine persons, including a cleric, following a complaint lodged by medicine trader Devraj Malik. The complainant alleged that his son, Ayush Malik (30), was converted to Islam on the pretext of marriage with Chandni Qureshi and that the conversion was part of a conspiracy to gain control over his property.

He also alleged that Ayush was taken to Delhi, where the marriage ceremony was conducted using forged documents. Police arrested Chandni Qureshi and her father on June 7 in connection with the case, while further investigation is underway, Johri said.