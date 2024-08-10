News
UP cop demands 5 kg potatoes as 'bribe', suspended

UP cop demands 5 kg potatoes as 'bribe', suspended

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
August 10, 2024 18:59 IST
A sub-inspector has been suspended in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj after an audio of him demanding potatoes to allegedly settle a case went viral on social media, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

Kindly note that this image has been posted for representational purposes only. Photograph: ANI Photo

Additional Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar said it appeared from the audio that Sub-inspector Ramkripal, in-charge of Chapunna outpost of Saurikh police station in Kannauj, was allegedly trying to take bribe, regarding which a report was sent by the Circle Officer of Chhibramau.

Taking cognisance in the matter, Kannauj Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand has suspended the outpost in-charge Ramkripal with immediate effect, the ASP said.

 

In the audio, a person was heard saying that he can give only two kilograms of potatoes for the case settlement, while Ramkripal expressed displeasure saying a deal of five kilograms of potatoes was fixed earlier, the officer said.

The man was then heard saying he would not be able to meet the SI's demand due to poor income from his business. He reiterated that he would give only two kilograms of potatoes, whereas Ramkripal insisted that he gave him the remaining 3 kg later.

The preliminary investigation for departmental action has been given to the Circle Officer (City) Kamlesh Kumar.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
 
