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Home  » News » Shamli Conversion Row: New Arrest Made, Accused Claims Voluntary Conversion

Shamli Conversion Row: New Arrest Made, Accused Claims Voluntary Conversion

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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June 14, 2026 00:13 IST

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A new arrest has been made in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district in an alleged unlawful religious conversion case, involving Ayush Malik who claims voluntary conversion to Islam, sparking legal action and demands for strict measures from Hindu organisations.

Key Points

  • Police in Shamli, Uttar Pradesh, have made another arrest, Taufiq alias Bhola, in an alleged unlawful religious conversion case.
  • A 'nikahnama' (marriage certificate) was recovered from Taufiq during his arrest, linked to the alleged conversion of Ayush Malik.
  • Ayush Malik, now known as Mohammad Ali, claims his conversion to Islam was voluntary and states he will not return to Hinduism.
  • A case has been registered against nine individuals, including a cleric, under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act and other charges.
  • Hindu organisations are demanding strict action and have threatened agitation over the alleged illegal conversion.

Another arrest has been made in connection with an an alleged unlawful religious conversion case in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, and the police recovered a 'nikahnama' (marriage certificate) from the accused's possession, an official said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police N P Singh said the accused, identified as Taufiq alias Bhola, was arrested during the investigation into allegations relating to the conversion of Ayush Malik (30).

 

The case was registered on June 6 following a complaint by Ayush's father, Devraj Malik, who alleged that his son had been converted to Islam several years ago under the pretext of marriage to a woman called Chandni Qureshi. According to the complaint, Ayush was taken to Delhi, where a 'nikah' was solemnised using forged documents. Singh mentioned that a nikahnama was recovered from Taufiq during his arrest. However, the police have not released further details about the document or the accused's specific role in the case.

According to police, two other individuals, Chandni Qureshi and her father, Islam Qureshi, were arrested on June 7. The complaint alleged that Ayush was subjected to unlawful religious conversion. Police said the investigation is underway and efforts are being made to apprehend the remaining accused.

Ayush Malik's Voluntary Conversion Claim

However, Ayush claimed earlier that he had converted to Islam voluntarily and said he would not return to Hinduism. Speaking to reporters in Shamli on Monday, Ayush Malik alias Mohammad Ali said, "I am a Muslim, and I will not return to the Hindu religion."

He claimed to be facing social pressure and alleged that his father filed the complaint under "external pressure". Ayush claimed that he had converted to Islam several years ago but had not disclosed it earlier due to his sisters' marriages. He said he was not forced into conversion and is currently living separately from his parents in Shamli.

Legal Action and Public Reaction

A case has been registered against nine people, including a cleric, under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to extortion, cheating, forgery and criminal intimidation, as well as the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

Some Hindu organisations have demanded strict action in the case and threatened to launch an agitation against the alleged illegal conversion.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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