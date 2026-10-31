UP Constable Held For Conspiring To Frame Minor's Father

A police constable and three others have been arrested in Mau, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly orchestrating a false sexual assault case against a minor girl's father to pressure her family in an ongoing rape trial against the officer.

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Key Points A police constable and three others were arrested on Saturday for allegedly conspiring to frame a minor girl's father in a false sexual assault case.

The conspiracy aimed to influence an ongoing rape trial against Constable Vishal Bharti, who was accused by the minor girl in 2023.

Bharti was previously jailed for around seven months in connection with the 2023 case, which is currently being heard by a sessions court in Mau.

Police investigations revealed the allegations against the girl's father, registered on July 23, were false and part of a conspiracy.

A police constable and three others have been arrested for allegedly conspiring to frame the father of a minor girl, who had earlier accused the cop of rape, in a false sexual assault case, police said on Saturday.

The arrests followed an investigation into a case registered on July 23 against the girl's father on a woman's complaint that he had raped her on the pretext of providing her a job and threatened her to remain silent, Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Kumar Mishra said.

Unravelling The Conspiracy

The case was registered at Kotwali Nagar police station.

Police said analysis of call detail records of suspicious mobile numbers and other evidence revealed an alleged conspiracy behind the complaint.

The arrestees have been identified as constable Vishal Bharti, posted at Mau police lines, Sakina Khatoon, Nisar alias Nesar Ahmad and Zoya alias Gul Nihar.

Motive Behind The False Case

According to police, the conspiracy was linked to a rape case registered in 2023 against Bharti, who was then posted at Muhammadabad Gohna police station.

The minor girl had accused Bharti of raping her on the pretext of marriage and circulating her intimate videos. A case was registered under relevant provisions, including the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and the Information Technology Act, police said.

Bharti was jailed for around seven months in connection with the case, which is currently being heard by a sessions court in Mau.

Police alleged that, after apprehending conviction in the earlier case, Bharti conspired with the three other accused persons to get a fresh rape case registered against the girl's father by offering money to the woman complainant.

The alleged motive was to influence the ongoing trial in the earlier case and put pressure on the minor girl's family, police said.

All four accused were arrested near Sonidhapa ground around 5.30 am on Saturday.

Police said the allegations against the girl's father were found to be false during the investigation, and he had been wrongly implicated.