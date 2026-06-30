UP Cong chief claims house arrest ahead of Ram Temple visit

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai has alleged he was placed under house arrest in Ayodhya, preventing his visit to the Ram temple amidst a growing political controversy over alleged donation embezzlement.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai alleges house arrest in Ayodhya to prevent his visit to the Ram temple.

A Congress delegation planned to visit the temple amidst controversy over alleged donation embezzlement.

Other Congress leaders and delegation members were reportedly stopped or detained by authorities.

Amethi MP Kishori Lal Sharma criticised the prevention of temple visits, linking it to the donation theft allegations.

The incident has intensified the political controversy surrounding the Ram temple donations and access.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai claimed he has been placed under 'house arrest' in Ayodhya and would not leave the temple town until allowed to offer prayers at the Ram temple.

A Congress delegation led by Rai was scheduled to visit Ayodhya on Tuesday amid the ongoing controversy over the alleged embezzlement of donations at the shrine.

The delegation was to include MPs Kishori Lal Sharma (Amethi), Rakesh Rathor (Sitapur), Ujjwal Raman Singh (Prayagraj) and Tanuj Punia (Barabanki).

Congress Leader's Confinement

Rai said he was moved from a hotel to a government guesthouse at the Acharya Narendra Dev University around midnight and kept there under police watch.

"What kind of government is this that is scared of our visiting the Ram temple? I think they have arrested me. Why would they bring me to this guesthouse in the middle of the night and keep me confined here?" Rai told PTI over the phone.

There was no immediate confirmation from Ayodhya Police on whether Rai had been formally arrested.

Delegation Members Also Stopped

According to Rai, members of the Congress delegation travelling separately for Tuesday's programme were either stopped on the way, confined to their homes or detained by police. Amethi MP Sharma said in a video statement that he too had been prevented from visiting the temple.

"They could not stop the donation theft, but they have stopped us Hindus from offering prayers at the temple. What kind of sanatan tradition is this that prevents people from having darshan?" he asked.

Rai's wife Reena Rai also put out a video statement late Monday, saying her husband had been taken into custody by police and the family had not been informed about his whereabouts.

"The family is worried, and we fear for his safety," she said.

Political Fallout And Protests

Several Congress workers staged a sit-in protest on a road in the Kumar Ganj area, demanding that their leaders be released.

Rai paid obeisance at the Ram temple on June 18, days after the allegations of embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple had surfaced.

The alleged embezzlement of temple donations has triggered a major political controversy with opposition parties demanding a wider probe and the Bharatiya Janata Party accusing them of trying to politicise a religious issue.