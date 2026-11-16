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College Students Among 20 Held In Muzaffarnagar Land Grab Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk November 16, 2026 17:50 IST 2 Minutes Read

Police in Muzaffarnagar have arrested 20 individuals, including a history-sheeter and 17 college students, for their alleged involvement in an attempt to grab disputed land along the Ganga riverbank, highlighting ongoing issues of land disputes and illegal activities in the region.

IMAGE: This is an AI-generated image and has been used only for representational purposes.

Key Points

  • Twenty individuals, including a history-sheeter and 17 college students, were arrested on Monday in Muzaffarnagar.
  • They were apprehended for allegedly attempting to grab disputed land in the Ganga riverbank area of Shukartal.
  • Police intercepted two SUVs and a Mahindra vehicle, recovering seven pistols, two rifles, one gun, and a large quantity of cartridges.
  • The group was reportedly involved in land grabbing attempts in Shukartal and Bijnor.
  • A case has been registered against all the accused under relevant legal provisions, and further investigation is underway.

Twenty people, including a history-sheeter and 17 college students, were arrested on Monday for allegedly attempting to grab disputed land in the Ganga riverbank area of Shukartal here, police said.

Details Of The Arrest And Seizure

The arrests were made under the Bhopa police station area after police intercepted two SUVs and a Mahindra vehicle carrying the accused, Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Akshay Sanjay told reporters.

 

Police recovered seven pistols, two rifles, one gun and a large quantity of cartridges from their possession, he said.

The accused were travelling in three vehicles from Shukartal towards Bijnor when they were intercepted, the officer said.

During interrogation, it emerged that the group was allegedly involved in attempts to grab disputed land along the banks of the Ganga in the Shukartal area and Bijnor, he added.

Those arrested include history-sheeter Surender Singh and Gaurav, police said.

Of the 20 arrested, 17 are students pursuing BA and BTech courses, police said.

A case has been registered against all the accused under relevant legal provisions, and further investigation is underway.

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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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