UP CEO rejects reports of 16 lakh 'mysterious' voter additions

The Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh has vehemently denied allegations of irregularities in the addition of 16.18 lakh voters during the Special Intensive Revision, asserting the entire process was conducted with utmost transparency and strict adherence to electoral laws.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Uttar Pradesh CEO refutes media allegations of irregular addition of 16.18 lakh voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

The CEO asserts the SIR process was conducted with "utmost transparency" and strictly followed the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

Clarification provided on the collection of 16.18 lakh Form-6 applications during house-to-house visits before the draft roll publication date.

The CEO dismissed claims of non-publication of applicant names, stating proper procedures for claims and objections were followed as per ECI instructions.

Claims of arbitrary acceptance percentages for Form-6 applications were also rejected, emphasizing that acceptance follows due process, not a fixed percentage.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Uttar Pradesh has categorically refuted allegations raised in a media report concerning the addition of 16.18 lakh voters during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), stating that the process was conducted with 'utmost transparency' and in strict adherence to statutory rules.

Issuing a detailed clarification on X, the CEO of Uttar Pradesh stressed that the SIR was executed strictly under the Representation of the People Act, 1950, and the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.

Upholding Electoral Integrity

'The allegations levelled in the report are not correct as these are based on faulty assumptions and are therefore categorically denied. The SIR has been conducted in Uttar Pradesh with utmost transparency and strictly in accordance with the Representation of the People Act, 1950, the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960 and the extant instructions of the ECI.'

'Specifically, regarding the allegation of 'The Mysterious 16.18 Lakh Voters Added to Uttar Pradesh's Roll', it is clarified that 16.18 Lakh forms (Form-6 for addition of name of a person in the roll) were collected before the date of publication of draft Roll (i.e before 06.01.2026) during House-to-House visits of BLOs in the Enumeration phase (i.e from 27-10-2025 to 06-01-2026),' the post stated.

Clarifying Voter Addition Process

The CEO explained that the collection of forms was part of the standard enumeration process initiated as per the Election Commission of India's (ECI) instructions.

'These forms were collected as per the ECI's instructions dated 27-10-2025 issued for conducting SIR in UP among other states. As per ECI's above-mentioned instructions, forms (Form-6) were to be distributed and collected back from those eligible persons whose Enumeration Forms were not printed as their names were not figuring in the Electoral Roll as it existed on 27-10-2025 i.e., the date of start of the SIR in UP,' the statement read.

Addressing Claims And Objections

Addressing accusations regarding the non-publication of applicants' names, the CEO maintained that proper procedures were followed regarding claims and objections.

'Regarding the allegation of hiding or not publishing the names of such persons, it is clarified that as per Registration of Electors Rules, 1960 and as per ECI's instructions, only those names (Form-6) were to be included in the list of claims i.e., Form-9 which were received after the publication of the draft Electoral Roll on 06-01-2026 and the same was displayed on the website of CEO UP in the claims and objections period during SIR. There was no violation of any provision of the law or rules or instructions of ECI,' the statement added.

Dismissing claims regarding an arbitrary acceptance percentage for Form-6 applications, the CEO noted: 'Regarding the percentage of acceptance of Form-6, the report is based on arbitrary assumptions without any logical reason. There is no formula or logic for the acceptance of forms to adhere to a particular percentage. The Form-6 is accepted after following the due process as per the rules.'

Transparency And Political Participation

The poll body reiterated that the entire revision exercise remained open to scrutiny with active participation from political stakeholders.

'It is again reiterated that the SIR in UP was conducted as per law, was transparent, participatory and conducted with active involvement of all the political parties. No such allegations have been levelled till date by any political party or person with reference to the SIR conducted in Uttar Pradesh,' the CEO added.