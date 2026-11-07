UP Brothers Allegedly Strangle Sister Over Relationship, Stage Suicide

In a shocking incident from Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, two brothers have been arrested for allegedly strangling their 21-year-old sister over her relationship and attempting to cover it up as a suicide.

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Key Points Two brothers in Bhadohi allegedly strangled their 21-year-old sister over her relationship with a youth.

The brothers then hanged her body to make the murder look like a suicide.

A post-mortem report received on Friday established that she had been strangled before being hanged.

The brothers confessed to the crime during police questioning, stating they objected to her talking on the phone with a youth on November 4.

Two brothers here allegedly strangled their 21-year-old sister over her relationship with a youth and hanged the body to make it look like suicide, police said on Saturday.

Investigation Reveals Foul Play

Additional Superintendent of Police Shubham Agrawal said the body of Khushi Bind, daughter of Teras Bind, was found hanging at her house in Jakhaon village under the Gopiganj police station area on November 4.

The post-mortem report received on Friday established that she had been strangled before being hanged, he said.

Following the post-mortem findings, a case was registered based on a complaint filed by the victim's father and an investigation was launched, Agrawal said.

During questioning, Khushi's two younger brothers -- 18-year-old Suraj Bind and his 15-year-old sibling -- allegedly confessed to strangling her, the officer said.

The brothers told police that Khushi used to speak to a youth over the phone, a relationship opposed by the family. On November 4, when she was talking on her mobile phone, the brothers objected, leading to an argument during which they strangled her, Agrawal said.

After her death, the body was hanged inside the house to give the murder the appearance of suicide, he added.