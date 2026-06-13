Brother Strangles Sister Over Relationship Dispute In Fatehpur

In a tragic incident from Fatehpur, a 22-year-old man allegedly murdered his recently married sister for insisting on living with her boyfriend, highlighting the severe consequences of relationship disputes in some families.

Key Points Sandeep Yadav, 22, confessed to strangling his 20-year-old sister, Ranju, in Fatehpur.

The motive for the murder was Ranju's insistence on living with her boyfriend after her recent marriage.

The accused dumped his sister's body in a well and later surrendered to the police.

Police have recovered the body and registered a case, with further investigation underway.

A 22-year-old man allegedly strangled his sister to death and dumped her body in a well after the woman, who was recently married, insisted on living with her boyfriend, officials said on Saturday, adding that the accused surrendered to the police after the incident.

Family Dispute Leads To Tragic Murder

Fatehpur Superintendent of Police Abhimanyu Manglik said the accused, Sandeep Yadav, reached the Haswa police outpost in the Thariyanv police station area on Saturday morning and confessed to killing his 20-year-old sister, Ranju. Yadav was arrested and a case under relevant sections of law was registered against him, the SP added.

During questioning, Yadav said that his sister had been married to a resident of a village in the Radhanagar police station area about one-and-a-half months ago. However, after returning to her parental home as part of a post-marriage custom, she allegedly eloped with her boyfriend from another community and returned three days later.

Police said the family had counselled her and sent her back to her husband's home, but she continued to insist on living with her boyfriend. According to the SP, the accused was bringing his sister back to her matrimonial home on Friday when an argument broke out between them over the matter. Later, he allegedly strangled her and disposed of her body in a well.

Acting on his information, police reached the spot and recovered the body from the well. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, the SP said. A case has been registered against Yadav, Manglik said, adding that further investigation is underway.