Baghpat Triple Murder: Long-Standing Feud Ends In Three Deaths

A deep-seated rivalry in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, tragically escalated into a triple murder, claiming the lives of a trader, his son, and the alleged assailant, prompting a massive police investigation into the long-standing feud.

Key Points A trader, Sohan Lal, and his son, Vikas, were fatally shot in Baghpat's Baraut area due to a long-standing rivalry.

The alleged shooter, Varun Lohari, also died from injuries sustained during the incident, making it a triple fatality.

The feud between the families intensified following a 2015 case and property attachments under the Gangsters Act in 2023.

Police have arrested one person and formed ten teams to investigate the incident and apprehend other associates mentioned in the complaint.

The incident caused tension and protests in Baraut, leading to a market shutdown, though law and order are now reported as under control.

A person who allegedly shot dead a trader and his son in the Baraut area, and was seriously injured in the incident, has died during treatment at a hospital here, police said on Wednesday.

Varun Lohari shot dead tent trader Sohan Lal (55) and his son Vikas (30) on Tuesday over a long-standing rivalry. He, however, was also injured in the incident and died during treatment on Tuesday night.

Investigation Underway

Superintendent of Police Suraj Kumar Rai said that a case has been registered against Loharis' associates on complaints lodged by the Lal's family. One person has been arrested, while 10 police teams have been constituted to apprehend the people mentioned in the complaint.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the two sides had been embroiled in a rivalry for several years. The dispute intensified after a case was registered in 2015. In 2023, properties belonging to the Lohari faction were attached under the Gangsters Act, following which the family left Baghpat and started residing in Dehradun.

According to investigators, Lohari came to court on Tuesday for a hearing in a criminal case. During this period, the sequence of events allegedly turned violent. Police are examining CCTV footage and other evidence as part of the investigation.

Community Reaction And Police Response

The incident led to tension in Baraut town, prompting the deployment of a heavy police force as a precautionary measure. Traders observed a market shutdown and staged protests following the killings. However, police said the law and order situation in the area is currently under control, and normalcy has been restored. Senior officers expressed confidence that the remaining accused would be arrested soon and the case would be fully solved.