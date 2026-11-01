Land Dispute Suspected In UP Advocate's Kidnapping And Murder

Police in Uttar Pradesh are investigating the kidnapping and murder of a 67-year-old advocate, Gayadeen Ahirwar, with a land-related dispute emerging as the primary suspected motive.

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Key Points A 67-year-old advocate, Gayadeen Ahirwar, was kidnapped from Jalaun and found murdered in Kanpur on Sunday.

Preliminary investigations by police point to a land-related dispute as the motive for the crime.

Three suspects have been detained in connection with the incident, and police are questioning them.

The advocate was lured into a car by an individual under the pretext of discussing a file after returning from court in Orai on Saturday.

Police used technical surveillance and CCTV footage to track suspects and recover the body.

A 67-year-old advocate and resident of the Kalpi police station area in Jalaun district was allegedly kidnapped and subsequently murdered, with his body being recovered from Kanpur's Sachendi area, police said on Sunday.

According to the police, the deceased advocate has been identified as Gayadeen Ahirwar, and the preliminary investigation is pointing to a land-related dispute.

Details Of The Incident

Superintendent of Police Suresh Chandra Rawat said that on Saturday, Ahirwar had gone to a court in Orai. On returning to Kalpi, he called his son to meet at a designated stand.

During this time, an individual approached him and, under the pretext of discussing a file, persuaded the advocate to get into a car. There were four people in the vehicle. Shortly after this, the advocate's mobile phone was switched off. When he could not be reached for an extended period, his family members informed the police.

Police Investigation And Arrests

Seeing the seriousness of the situation, the police immediately mobilised all their teams and, using technical surveillance and CCTV footage, police began searching for the suspects.

Swift action led to the detention of three suspects. Acting on information provided by them, the advocate's body was recovered from the Sachendi police station area in Kanpur.

The body of the deceased has been sent for a post-mortem, police said.

Preliminary investigations point to a land-related dispute. Police are questioning the suspects who have been detained in this connection.

Efforts are underway to recover the car used in the incident, along with other crucial evidence. The police are conducting a thorough investigation into all aspects of the case, police said.