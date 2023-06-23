News
UP adds Savarkar to curriculum, and Nehru too

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
June 23, 2023 18:23 IST
The Uttar Pradesh board of secondary education has included biographies of Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar, Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji and tribal leader Birsa Munda in the curriculum for classes 9 to 12.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays floral tribute to the portrait of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar on his birth anniversary on May 28, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

Biographies of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, spiritual leader Swami Vivekananda, Arya Samaj founder Swami Dayanand Saraswati, and writer and freedom fighter Pandit Shriram Sharma have been included in the curriculum.

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Secretary Dibyakant Shukla told PTI that biographies of 11 leaders have been included in the moral education syllabus for Classes 9 to 12.

 

Students will read about these leaders from academic session 2023-24, he said.

Apart from this, many things from the field of science and technology have been included in the computer syllabus, Shukla said.

He said the objective behind including new things in the curriculum is to ensure the all-round development of children.

Surya namaskar, asanas, mudras and pranayama have been included in the class 9 curriculum. Along with this, Ashtanga yoga has also been explained in detail, he added.

As part of moral education, yoga and sports, and physical education curriculum, a written test and a practical test of 50 marks each will be conducted for students.

The board has included artificial intelligence, block chain technology, digital cryptocurrency, Internet of Things, 3D printing and cloud computing, etc. in the computer syllabus for class 11 so that students can get acquainted with the emerging technologies, according to Shukla.

Robotics, drone technology, Core Java language and Advanced Java language have been included in the computer syllabus for class 12.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
