In Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, five individuals face charges of assault and molestation against a Dalit woman following a pathway dispute, with an FIR registered after a special court intervened due to initial police inaction.

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Key Points An FIR has been registered against five people in Bhadohi for allegedly assaulting and molesting a Dalit woman following a pathway dispute.

The woman, Rita Devi, had lodged a complaint at the police station on September 3, alleging the accused chased, assaulted, abused with casteist slurs, molested, and vandalised her property.

After no case was registered by police, the woman approached a special court.

Acting on a court order issued on Saturday, police registered a case on Sunday against five individuals under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

An FIR has been registered against five people for allegedly assaulting and molesting a Dalit woman following a dispute over a pathway in Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district, police said on Sunday.

Court Intervention Leads To FIR

The case was registered at the Oonj police station on the orders of a special court, Additional Superintendent of Police Shubham Agrawal said.

The woman, Rita Devi (30), a resident of Kalipur village, had lodged a complaint at the police station on September 3 over the pathway dispute, he said.

She alleged that while returning home after filing the complaint, the five accused chased and assaulted her. When she ran into her house to save herself, they followed her inside, abused her using casteist slurs and molested her, made obscene gestures and vandalised household property, he added.

The woman submitted a written complaint to the police on October 3.

However, after no case was registered, she approached the court.

Acting on an order issued on Saturday by Special Judge (SC/ST Act) Dr Avinash Kumar, police registered a case on Sunday against Pradeep, Jaiprakash, Sandeep, Deepak and Sita Devi under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Circle Officer Sumeet Tripathi has been assigned the investigation, Agrawal said.