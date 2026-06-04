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How UP Police Busted Interstate Beer Smuggling Ring

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

June 04, 2026 18:21 IST

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Uttar Pradesh Police have successfully intercepted a massive interstate liquor smuggling operation, seizing an illegal beer consignment worth Rs 61 lakh and arresting two individuals involved in transporting the illicit alcohol from Punjab to Bihar.

Key Points

  • Uttar Pradesh Police seized 14,520 litres of illegal beer worth Rs 61 lakh in Chandauli.
  • The consignment, originating from Punjab, was destined for Bihar, highlighting an interstate smuggling network.
  • Two individuals, Moola Ram (28) and Hitendra Kumar (25) from Rajasthan, were arrested.
  • The accused admitted to being paid Rs 50,000 per trip for transporting such illegal consignments.
  • A case has been registered under the Excise Act, and further investigation is ongoing.

The Uttar Pradesh Police have seized an illegal consignment of 14,520 litres of beer, allegedly being transported to Bihar from Punjab, and arrested two suspected smugglers, officials here on Thursday. They said the truck was intercepted on National Highway-19, revealing an interstate liquor smuggling operation stretching Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Interstate Liquor Smuggling Racket Busted

Additional Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Anant Chandra Shekhar said Sadar police station personnel, along with a crime branch team, were conducting vehicle checks near Naveen Mandi in Madhopur area when they received inputs regarding a truck carrying illegal beer towards Bihar. Based on the tip-off, the truck was stopped on the highway and searched, leading to the recovery of 1,210 cartons containing 29,040 cans of a branded beer -- manufactured in Punjab -- hidden under husk, the official said.

 

The seized beer is worth around Rs 61 lakh, police said. Two persons, identified as Moola Ram (28) and Hitendra Kumar (25) -- both residents of Rajasthan -- have been arrested in this connection, they said. During interrogation, the accused allegedly told police that the consignment was loaded in Punjab and was being transported to Bihar's Aurangabad district. They revealed that they were paid Rs 50,000 per trip for transporting such consignments, police said. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Excise Act and further investigation is underway, they added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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